2513 Vintage Place Circle

Amenities

Solely a Single Room Available for rent in a new modern town home. The property provides the perfect setup for roommates, bedrooms are split across multiple floors, which provide flexibility and privacy.



This first floor bedroom is fully furnished, shares an entrance with the main quarters, and is completely private from the second and third floor. Featuring hardwood floors, high ceilings, original architectural details, and an abundance of natural light, this cozy home is just steps away from Cox Farms Grocery Store, Firehouse Theatre, Farmers Market, Dart Rail, Starbucks, and Cedar Creek Brewhouse and Eatery (opening this fall), providing everything you need for a relaxing stay! Additionally, the first floor bedroom includes a refrigerator, microwave, gel-foam mattress, black-out curtains, and includes access to washer/dryer on premise.



Things to Know:

**FREE WIFI

**FLAT SCREEN SMART TV

**Onsite Property Management