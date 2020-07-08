All apartments in Farmers Branch
Last updated April 1 2020 at 7:10 AM

2513 Vintage Place Circle

2513 Vintage Place Cir · No Longer Available
Location

2513 Vintage Place Cir, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
media room
cats allowed
Solely a Single Room Available for rent in a new modern town home. The property provides the perfect setup for roommates, bedrooms are split across multiple floors, which provide flexibility and privacy.

This first floor bedroom is fully furnished, shares an entrance with the main quarters, and is completely private from the second and third floor. Featuring hardwood floors, high ceilings, original architectural details, and an abundance of natural light, this cozy home is just steps away from Cox Farms Grocery Store, Firehouse Theatre, Farmers Market, Dart Rail, Starbucks, and Cedar Creek Brewhouse and Eatery (opening this fall), providing everything you need for a relaxing stay! Additionally, the first floor bedroom includes a refrigerator, microwave, gel-foam mattress, black-out curtains, and includes access to washer/dryer on premise.

Things to Know:
**FREE WIFI
**FLAT SCREEN SMART TV
**Onsite Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 Vintage Place Circle have any available units?
2513 Vintage Place Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 2513 Vintage Place Circle have?
Some of 2513 Vintage Place Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2513 Vintage Place Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2513 Vintage Place Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 Vintage Place Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2513 Vintage Place Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2513 Vintage Place Circle offer parking?
No, 2513 Vintage Place Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2513 Vintage Place Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2513 Vintage Place Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 Vintage Place Circle have a pool?
No, 2513 Vintage Place Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2513 Vintage Place Circle have accessible units?
No, 2513 Vintage Place Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 Vintage Place Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2513 Vintage Place Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2513 Vintage Place Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2513 Vintage Place Circle has units with air conditioning.

