1782 Brighton Place
1782 Brighton Place

1782 Brighton Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1782 Brighton Pl, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new executive series Taylor Morrison,Biltmore plan with $20K worth of upgrades that offers a flexible flrplan for any family.Sweeping curved staircase,Open-concept living,fireplace,soaring ceilings create a bright & airy space.The master suite features a freestanding tub,shower enclosed in a seamless glass features Rainhead shower. 3 additional bedrooms with a walk in closet,1 on the 1st floor & 2 on the second level, provide plenty of space and versatility for all familie types.Game rm & media rm on second level for more entertainment.Corner lot with covered back patio,overlooks the canal and park for the children.Community offers a resort style amenity center.Minutes away from the highway & stores.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1782 Brighton Place have any available units?
1782 Brighton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 1782 Brighton Place have?
Some of 1782 Brighton Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1782 Brighton Place currently offering any rent specials?
1782 Brighton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1782 Brighton Place pet-friendly?
No, 1782 Brighton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 1782 Brighton Place offer parking?
Yes, 1782 Brighton Place offers parking.
Does 1782 Brighton Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1782 Brighton Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1782 Brighton Place have a pool?
No, 1782 Brighton Place does not have a pool.
Does 1782 Brighton Place have accessible units?
No, 1782 Brighton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1782 Brighton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1782 Brighton Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1782 Brighton Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1782 Brighton Place does not have units with air conditioning.

