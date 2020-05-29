1782 Brighton Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Brand new executive series Taylor Morrison,Biltmore plan with $20K worth of upgrades that offers a flexible flrplan for any family.Sweeping curved staircase,Open-concept living,fireplace,soaring ceilings create a bright & airy space.The master suite features a freestanding tub,shower enclosed in a seamless glass features Rainhead shower. 3 additional bedrooms with a walk in closet,1 on the 1st floor & 2 on the second level, provide plenty of space and versatility for all familie types.Game rm & media rm on second level for more entertainment.Corner lot with covered back patio,overlooks the canal and park for the children.Community offers a resort style amenity center.Minutes away from the highway & stores.