1744 Bramshaw Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage internet access

Your new executive luxury lease awaits you with open floor plan, gourmet kitchen, and beautifully coordinated designer features. Spacious home with towering ceilings and lots of natural light. Large study. Separate tub & frameless shower in master, quartz countertops. Faux Wood Blinds throughout home, wood flooring, stainless steel kitchen appliances, custom cabinetry, farmhouse sink. Close to Dart and easy access throughout DFW. This home is in a master planned community, minutes from several major highways, restaurants and shops as well as DFW Airport. AMENITIES CENTER is 1 block away with Wi-Fi, a pool, lounge, party room, patio, fully equipped fitness center with cardio equipment and free weights.