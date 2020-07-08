All apartments in Farmers Branch
1744 Bramshaw Trail

1744 Bramshaw Trl · No Longer Available
Location

1744 Bramshaw Trl, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Your new executive luxury lease awaits you with open floor plan, gourmet kitchen, and beautifully coordinated designer features. Spacious home with towering ceilings and lots of natural light. Large study. Separate tub & frameless shower in master, quartz countertops. Faux Wood Blinds throughout home, wood flooring, stainless steel kitchen appliances, custom cabinetry, farmhouse sink. Close to Dart and easy access throughout DFW. This home is in a master planned community, minutes from several major highways, restaurants and shops as well as DFW Airport. AMENITIES CENTER is 1 block away with Wi-Fi, a pool, lounge, party room, patio, fully equipped fitness center with cardio equipment and free weights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1744 Bramshaw Trail have any available units?
1744 Bramshaw Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 1744 Bramshaw Trail have?
Some of 1744 Bramshaw Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1744 Bramshaw Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1744 Bramshaw Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1744 Bramshaw Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1744 Bramshaw Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 1744 Bramshaw Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1744 Bramshaw Trail offers parking.
Does 1744 Bramshaw Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1744 Bramshaw Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1744 Bramshaw Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1744 Bramshaw Trail has a pool.
Does 1744 Bramshaw Trail have accessible units?
No, 1744 Bramshaw Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1744 Bramshaw Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1744 Bramshaw Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1744 Bramshaw Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1744 Bramshaw Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

