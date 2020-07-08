1551 Windermere Way

Amenities

3D Virtual Tour https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=FGLohUvVq5&env=production



No Housing Vouchers. New Construction Townhome ready for move-in located in Farmers Branch at the corner of Valley View and Luna. The first level offers an open kitchen with granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances overlooking the living room and separate dining room. The second level offers a master bedroom with a full-size bath and walk-in closet, sitting room or game room and two additional bedrooms. HOA takes care or lawn care. Access to fitness center and swimming pool. Prospect or agent is responsible for verifying property information, schools, and utilities. Professional photos will be added shortly. No pets no exceptions.