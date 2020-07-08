All apartments in Farmers Branch
Farmers Branch, TX
1551 Windermere Way
1551 Windermere Way

1551 Windermere Way · No Longer Available
Location

1551 Windermere Way, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
pool
new construction
3D Virtual Tour https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=FGLohUvVq5&env=production

No Housing Vouchers. New Construction Townhome ready for move-in located in Farmers Branch at the corner of Valley View and Luna. The first level offers an open kitchen with granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances overlooking the living room and separate dining room. The second level offers a master bedroom with a full-size bath and walk-in closet, sitting room or game room and two additional bedrooms. HOA takes care or lawn care. Access to fitness center and swimming pool. Prospect or agent is responsible for verifying property information, schools, and utilities. Professional photos will be added shortly. No pets no exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1551 Windermere Way have any available units?
1551 Windermere Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 1551 Windermere Way have?
Some of 1551 Windermere Way's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1551 Windermere Way currently offering any rent specials?
1551 Windermere Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1551 Windermere Way pet-friendly?
No, 1551 Windermere Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 1551 Windermere Way offer parking?
No, 1551 Windermere Way does not offer parking.
Does 1551 Windermere Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1551 Windermere Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1551 Windermere Way have a pool?
Yes, 1551 Windermere Way has a pool.
Does 1551 Windermere Way have accessible units?
No, 1551 Windermere Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1551 Windermere Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1551 Windermere Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1551 Windermere Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1551 Windermere Way does not have units with air conditioning.

