Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:43 PM

13938 Pyramid Drive

13938 Pyramid Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13938 Pyramid Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Valwood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
Beautiful construction, looks like new! Completely renovated. Beautiful home features granite tops, front and back yard; 4 bedrooms completely renovated, nicely done modern baths.

Prime location in Farmers Branch. Located next to the Farmers Branch Aquatics Center and farmers Branch Community Recreation Center, next to the new dog park, close walk to Rawhide Park. Close drive to the Farmers Branch Manske Library.

Carrollton Farmers Branch School District. Located nearby restaurants and supermarkets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13938 Pyramid Drive have any available units?
13938 Pyramid Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 13938 Pyramid Drive have?
Some of 13938 Pyramid Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13938 Pyramid Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13938 Pyramid Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13938 Pyramid Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13938 Pyramid Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13938 Pyramid Drive offer parking?
No, 13938 Pyramid Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13938 Pyramid Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13938 Pyramid Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13938 Pyramid Drive have a pool?
No, 13938 Pyramid Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13938 Pyramid Drive have accessible units?
No, 13938 Pyramid Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13938 Pyramid Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13938 Pyramid Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13938 Pyramid Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13938 Pyramid Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

