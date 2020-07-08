13938 Pyramid Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated dog park

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park

Beautiful construction, looks like new! Completely renovated. Beautiful home features granite tops, front and back yard; 4 bedrooms completely renovated, nicely done modern baths.



Prime location in Farmers Branch. Located next to the Farmers Branch Aquatics Center and farmers Branch Community Recreation Center, next to the new dog park, close walk to Rawhide Park. Close drive to the Farmers Branch Manske Library.



Carrollton Farmers Branch School District. Located nearby restaurants and supermarkets.