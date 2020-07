Amenities

Remodeled home with energy efficient items. Home has gas hot water heater and a tankless water heater (2 systems). Double paine windows and ceiling fans help save on the electric bill. Gas heat helps keep the bill down in the winter. Kitchen has newish appliance, cabinets and granite countertops. Also comes with a refrigerator in the kitchen. Newish flooring and carpet throughout the home.