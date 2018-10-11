All apartments in Farmers Branch
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13640 Greystone Drive

13640 Greystone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13640 Greystone Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75244

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Imagine passing by pristine fountains in highly sought after Cambridge Crossing. This luxurious single home is superbly appointed with a spacious plan with large, open living areas & hardwood throughout. Updated kitchen with oversized island & decorative lighting. Best location! Minutes from I-635, Dallas North Tollway, the Galleria Mall & several top rated private schools. Connected to Brookhaven running trail, within walking distance Vitruvian Park that hosts live music and entertainment. Steps away from wonderful restaurants, entertainment, and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13640 Greystone Drive have any available units?
13640 Greystone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 13640 Greystone Drive have?
Some of 13640 Greystone Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13640 Greystone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13640 Greystone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13640 Greystone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13640 Greystone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 13640 Greystone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13640 Greystone Drive offers parking.
Does 13640 Greystone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13640 Greystone Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13640 Greystone Drive have a pool?
No, 13640 Greystone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13640 Greystone Drive have accessible units?
No, 13640 Greystone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13640 Greystone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13640 Greystone Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13640 Greystone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13640 Greystone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

