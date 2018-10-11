13640 Greystone Drive

Amenities
Imagine passing by pristine fountains in highly sought after Cambridge Crossing. This luxurious single home is superbly appointed with a spacious plan with large, open living areas & hardwood throughout. Updated kitchen with oversized island & decorative lighting. Best location! Minutes from I-635, Dallas North Tollway, the Galleria Mall & several top rated private schools. Connected to Brookhaven running trail, within walking distance Vitruvian Park that hosts live music and entertainment. Steps away from wonderful restaurants, entertainment, and shopping!