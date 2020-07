Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets playground oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage

Location, location! Wonderful opportunity to lease this quaint home located near Rawhide Park in the heart of Farmers Branch! Can be used as a 3 bedroom with 2 living areas or 2 bedroom with 3 living areas, 2 bath, dining, makes for a lovely floor plan. Walk in closets! Walkability to hike and bike trail, creek, playground and Manske Library. Don't miss out!