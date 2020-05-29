13520 Crestmoor Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Wow! This Brookhaven home has all the upgrades and sits on a beautiful lot. As of 2018: New double pane windows, new wood floors throughout, new texture and paint throughout, completely updated bathrooms, completely updated kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, huge custom master closet, master bathroom includes a jacuzzi tub, large stand up shower, double sinks, and vanity. All with new lighting and light fixtures. Huge laundry room with built-ins and sink. Large backyard covered patio with storage closet, mature trees, stained fence, and more! RV will fit in driveway. This home will not disappoint!