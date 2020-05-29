All apartments in Farmers Branch
Last updated February 22 2020

13520 Crestmoor Drive

13520 Crestmoor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13520 Crestmoor Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Brookhaven Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wow! This Brookhaven home has all the upgrades and sits on a beautiful lot. As of 2018: New double pane windows, new wood floors throughout, new texture and paint throughout, completely updated bathrooms, completely updated kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, huge custom master closet, master bathroom includes a jacuzzi tub, large stand up shower, double sinks, and vanity. All with new lighting and light fixtures. Huge laundry room with built-ins and sink. Large backyard covered patio with storage closet, mature trees, stained fence, and more! RV will fit in driveway. This home will not disappoint!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13520 Crestmoor Drive have any available units?
13520 Crestmoor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 13520 Crestmoor Drive have?
Some of 13520 Crestmoor Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13520 Crestmoor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13520 Crestmoor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13520 Crestmoor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13520 Crestmoor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 13520 Crestmoor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13520 Crestmoor Drive offers parking.
Does 13520 Crestmoor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13520 Crestmoor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13520 Crestmoor Drive have a pool?
No, 13520 Crestmoor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13520 Crestmoor Drive have accessible units?
No, 13520 Crestmoor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13520 Crestmoor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13520 Crestmoor Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13520 Crestmoor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13520 Crestmoor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

