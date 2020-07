Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful and immaculately remodeled home in the heart of Farmers Branch! Brand new wood floors throughout the home, all new lighting and new windows as well. Kitchen complete with new stainless steel appliances, cabinets & granite countertops. Everything has been upgraded, you will have to see the quality for yourself! Easy access to major highways, shopping & restaurants.