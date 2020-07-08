All apartments in Farmers Branch
Find more places like 13419 Challaburton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Farmers Branch, TX
/
13419 Challaburton Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13419 Challaburton Drive

13419 Challaburton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Farmers Branch
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13419 Challaburton Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Yard & tree care included! Beautiful updated home in well maintained Farmers Branch neighborhood of brick ranch homes! Updated kitchen with wood cabinets, granite & stainless appliances including gas range, dishwasher & refrigerator. Kitchen is open to the dining room or breakfast area. Large living area with bar to kitchen. Great bath with replaced tile & furniture style vanity. Closet in dining has full-sized washer & dryer. Other features including engineered hardwoods throughout, replaced windows, fresh paint & updated lighting. Huge fenced backyard and open patio. Attached one-car garage with electric opener. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13419 Challaburton Drive have any available units?
13419 Challaburton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 13419 Challaburton Drive have?
Some of 13419 Challaburton Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13419 Challaburton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13419 Challaburton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13419 Challaburton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13419 Challaburton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 13419 Challaburton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13419 Challaburton Drive offers parking.
Does 13419 Challaburton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13419 Challaburton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13419 Challaburton Drive have a pool?
No, 13419 Challaburton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13419 Challaburton Drive have accessible units?
No, 13419 Challaburton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13419 Challaburton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13419 Challaburton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13419 Challaburton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13419 Challaburton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brickyard
2061 Wittington Pl
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Riverside Park Apartments
1521 E Royal Ln
Farmers Branch, TX 75229
Elan City Centre Luxury Apartments
13301 Galleria Pl
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Lift
13214 Saint Lawrence Cir
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Cortland Galleria
5005 Galleria Dr
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Jefferson Boardwalk
1901 Knightsbridge Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Prairie Crossing Apartments
4000 Sigma Rd
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Luxe at Mercer Crossing
1790 Mercer Parkway
Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Similar Pages

Farmers Branch 1 BedroomsFarmers Branch 2 Bedrooms
Farmers Branch Apartments with ParkingFarmers Branch Dog Friendly Apartments
Farmers Branch Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary