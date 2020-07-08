13419 Challaburton Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Yard & tree care included! Beautiful updated home in well maintained Farmers Branch neighborhood of brick ranch homes! Updated kitchen with wood cabinets, granite & stainless appliances including gas range, dishwasher & refrigerator. Kitchen is open to the dining room or breakfast area. Large living area with bar to kitchen. Great bath with replaced tile & furniture style vanity. Closet in dining has full-sized washer & dryer. Other features including engineered hardwoods throughout, replaced windows, fresh paint & updated lighting. Huge fenced backyard and open patio. Attached one-car garage with electric opener. Available now!