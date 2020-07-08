13221 Goodland Street

Amenities

Completed in 2019. NEVER been lived in Townhouse features hardwood floors, high ceilings, new appliances, granite counter tops, and an abundance of natural light. Located in downtown Farmers Branch you are just steps away from Firehouse Theatre, Farmers Market, Dart Rail Station, Starbucks, and Mustang Station Restaurant Park (5 restaurants opening this fall). Additionally, this beautiful Townhouse includes a new refrigerator, washer, dryer and window coverings. Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.