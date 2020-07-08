All apartments in Farmers Branch
Last updated August 29 2019 at 6:37 PM

13221 Goodland Street

13221 Goodland St · No Longer Available
Location

13221 Goodland St, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
new construction
pet friendly
Completed in 2019. NEVER been lived in Townhouse features hardwood floors, high ceilings, new appliances, granite counter tops, and an abundance of natural light. Located in downtown Farmers Branch you are just steps away from Firehouse Theatre, Farmers Market, Dart Rail Station, Starbucks, and Mustang Station Restaurant Park (5 restaurants opening this fall). Additionally, this beautiful Townhouse includes a new refrigerator, washer, dryer and window coverings. Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13221 Goodland Street have any available units?
13221 Goodland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 13221 Goodland Street have?
Some of 13221 Goodland Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13221 Goodland Street currently offering any rent specials?
13221 Goodland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13221 Goodland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13221 Goodland Street is pet friendly.
Does 13221 Goodland Street offer parking?
Yes, 13221 Goodland Street offers parking.
Does 13221 Goodland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13221 Goodland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13221 Goodland Street have a pool?
No, 13221 Goodland Street does not have a pool.
Does 13221 Goodland Street have accessible units?
No, 13221 Goodland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13221 Goodland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13221 Goodland Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 13221 Goodland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13221 Goodland Street does not have units with air conditioning.

