Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:40 PM

13212 Glad Acres Drive

13212 Glad Acres Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13212 Glad Acres Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Brookhaven Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous tucked away neighborhood. Minutes from Brookhaven Country Club. Beautiful executive home. Entry features sweeping stair case. Fresh paint. Wood flooring replaced 2018. Charming small yard with wood deck. Secluded master with spacious bath and big closet. One secondary bathroom with bath downstairs. Other bedrooms and one bath upstairs. Two large living areas and beautiful dining room. Pets considered on individual basis. Long term lease available. If shorter lease is desired, please inquire.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13212 Glad Acres Drive have any available units?
13212 Glad Acres Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 13212 Glad Acres Drive have?
Some of 13212 Glad Acres Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13212 Glad Acres Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13212 Glad Acres Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13212 Glad Acres Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13212 Glad Acres Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13212 Glad Acres Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13212 Glad Acres Drive offers parking.
Does 13212 Glad Acres Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13212 Glad Acres Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13212 Glad Acres Drive have a pool?
No, 13212 Glad Acres Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13212 Glad Acres Drive have accessible units?
No, 13212 Glad Acres Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13212 Glad Acres Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13212 Glad Acres Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13212 Glad Acres Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13212 Glad Acres Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

