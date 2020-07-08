13212 Glad Acres Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fabulous tucked away neighborhood. Minutes from Brookhaven Country Club. Beautiful executive home. Entry features sweeping stair case. Fresh paint. Wood flooring replaced 2018. Charming small yard with wood deck. Secluded master with spacious bath and big closet. One secondary bathroom with bath downstairs. Other bedrooms and one bath upstairs. Two large living areas and beautiful dining room. Pets considered on individual basis. Long term lease available. If shorter lease is desired, please inquire.