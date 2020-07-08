All apartments in Farmers Branch
Last updated March 31 2020 at 2:58 AM

13209 Goodland Street

13209 Goodland St · No Longer Available
Location

13209 Goodland St, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Corner unit in Urban Town Home development, conveniently located at 35 & LBJ, in planned development. Uptown style with open floorplan, hardwood floors, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and 2 balconies. Convenient location near I-35 & LBJ, one block from Dart Rail for easy downtown commute, within walking distance of Farmers Market, several parks, and retail-restaurant planned development. Short trip to Addison Night Life, Brookhaven Country Club & DFW Airport.
The landlord requires 640 credit score or higher. Please see leasing guidelines in Transaction Desk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13209 Goodland Street have any available units?
13209 Goodland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 13209 Goodland Street have?
Some of 13209 Goodland Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13209 Goodland Street currently offering any rent specials?
13209 Goodland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13209 Goodland Street pet-friendly?
No, 13209 Goodland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 13209 Goodland Street offer parking?
Yes, 13209 Goodland Street offers parking.
Does 13209 Goodland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13209 Goodland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13209 Goodland Street have a pool?
No, 13209 Goodland Street does not have a pool.
Does 13209 Goodland Street have accessible units?
No, 13209 Goodland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13209 Goodland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13209 Goodland Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 13209 Goodland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13209 Goodland Street does not have units with air conditioning.

