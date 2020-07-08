13209 Goodland Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Corner unit in Urban Town Home development, conveniently located at 35 & LBJ, in planned development. Uptown style with open floorplan, hardwood floors, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and 2 balconies. Convenient location near I-35 & LBJ, one block from Dart Rail for easy downtown commute, within walking distance of Farmers Market, several parks, and retail-restaurant planned development. Short trip to Addison Night Life, Brookhaven Country Club & DFW Airport.

The landlord requires 640 credit score or higher. Please see leasing guidelines in Transaction Desk.