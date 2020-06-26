13140 Kerr Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym game room parking playground tennis court

Close to Brookhaven Country Club & Kerr Park. Easy access to 635. Updated master bath. Kitchen has stainless steel refrigerator, dual ovens, granite counter tops. Decorator touches include barn door to second living room, ceiling fans through out and custom lighting. First level study makes great bonus room for crafts, study, library. Lg living room off Master makes great TV room, gym or down stairs game room, large enough for entertaining and has walk out to large backyard and covered patio. Upstairs has a separate cooling unit and is great for bonus room, storage, game room or fifth bedroom. Tile or laminate through out. Near by Kerr Park provides tennis, basketball and playground.