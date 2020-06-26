All apartments in Farmers Branch
13140 Kerr Trail

13140 Kerr Trail
Location

13140 Kerr Trail, Farmers Branch, TX 75244

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
game room
parking
playground
tennis court
Close to Brookhaven Country Club & Kerr Park. Easy access to 635. Updated master bath. Kitchen has stainless steel refrigerator, dual ovens, granite counter tops. Decorator touches include barn door to second living room, ceiling fans through out and custom lighting. First level study makes great bonus room for crafts, study, library. Lg living room off Master makes great TV room, gym or down stairs game room, large enough for entertaining and has walk out to large backyard and covered patio. Upstairs has a separate cooling unit and is great for bonus room, storage, game room or fifth bedroom. Tile or laminate through out. Near by Kerr Park provides tennis, basketball and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13140 Kerr Trail have any available units?
13140 Kerr Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 13140 Kerr Trail have?
Some of 13140 Kerr Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13140 Kerr Trail currently offering any rent specials?
13140 Kerr Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13140 Kerr Trail pet-friendly?
No, 13140 Kerr Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 13140 Kerr Trail offer parking?
Yes, 13140 Kerr Trail offers parking.
Does 13140 Kerr Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13140 Kerr Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13140 Kerr Trail have a pool?
No, 13140 Kerr Trail does not have a pool.
Does 13140 Kerr Trail have accessible units?
No, 13140 Kerr Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 13140 Kerr Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13140 Kerr Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 13140 Kerr Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 13140 Kerr Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

