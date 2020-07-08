All apartments in Farmers Branch
Farmers Branch, TX
12631 Prescott Place
12631 Prescott Place

12631 Prescott Pl · No Longer Available
Location

12631 Prescott Pl, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Just completed custom new construction home in the highly desirable Mercer Crossing West neighborhood. Home features neutral paint colors and beautiful wide plank hardwood floors. Chef's delight kitchen features stainless appliances, granite counters, double ovens, and a huge island. Master retreat offers a custom bathroom with dual sinks, separate tub+shower, and a spacious closet. Home features a split bedroom floorplan with a secure tornado shelter located in a bedroom closet. Backyard overlooks a park area and features a grand covered patio area and a wrought iron fence. Conveniently located near major highways and just minutes from DFW Airport and a short commute to Downtown Dallas. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12631 Prescott Place have any available units?
12631 Prescott Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 12631 Prescott Place have?
Some of 12631 Prescott Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12631 Prescott Place currently offering any rent specials?
12631 Prescott Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12631 Prescott Place pet-friendly?
No, 12631 Prescott Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 12631 Prescott Place offer parking?
Yes, 12631 Prescott Place offers parking.
Does 12631 Prescott Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12631 Prescott Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12631 Prescott Place have a pool?
No, 12631 Prescott Place does not have a pool.
Does 12631 Prescott Place have accessible units?
No, 12631 Prescott Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12631 Prescott Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12631 Prescott Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 12631 Prescott Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 12631 Prescott Place does not have units with air conditioning.

