12631 Prescott Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Just completed custom new construction home in the highly desirable Mercer Crossing West neighborhood. Home features neutral paint colors and beautiful wide plank hardwood floors. Chef's delight kitchen features stainless appliances, granite counters, double ovens, and a huge island. Master retreat offers a custom bathroom with dual sinks, separate tub+shower, and a spacious closet. Home features a split bedroom floorplan with a secure tornado shelter located in a bedroom closet. Backyard overlooks a park area and features a grand covered patio area and a wrought iron fence. Conveniently located near major highways and just minutes from DFW Airport and a short commute to Downtown Dallas. A must see!