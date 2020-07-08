12322 Amsterdam Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderfully updated home in great Dallas location! Nestled in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to 635 and I35, one block from Temple Trails Park. Close to Brookhaven Country Club! Tons of recent updates include wood flooring in most rooms - no carpet! Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, stone tile backsplash, butlers pantry in breakfast room. Baths have been updated as well! Neutral colors throughout keep the home bright and airy and will match any decor! The converted garage adds extra living space, and a detached garage out back means you can still park your car inside! Plus additional storage space! Fruit trees in the backyard provide shade and fresh snacks!