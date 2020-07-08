All apartments in Farmers Branch
Location

12322 Amsterdam Road, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderfully updated home in great Dallas location! Nestled in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to 635 and I35, one block from Temple Trails Park. Close to Brookhaven Country Club! Tons of recent updates include wood flooring in most rooms - no carpet! Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, stone tile backsplash, butlers pantry in breakfast room. Baths have been updated as well! Neutral colors throughout keep the home bright and airy and will match any decor! The converted garage adds extra living space, and a detached garage out back means you can still park your car inside! Plus additional storage space! Fruit trees in the backyard provide shade and fresh snacks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12322 Amsterdam Road have any available units?
12322 Amsterdam Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 12322 Amsterdam Road have?
Some of 12322 Amsterdam Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12322 Amsterdam Road currently offering any rent specials?
12322 Amsterdam Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12322 Amsterdam Road pet-friendly?
No, 12322 Amsterdam Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 12322 Amsterdam Road offer parking?
Yes, 12322 Amsterdam Road offers parking.
Does 12322 Amsterdam Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12322 Amsterdam Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12322 Amsterdam Road have a pool?
No, 12322 Amsterdam Road does not have a pool.
Does 12322 Amsterdam Road have accessible units?
No, 12322 Amsterdam Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12322 Amsterdam Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12322 Amsterdam Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 12322 Amsterdam Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12322 Amsterdam Road does not have units with air conditioning.

