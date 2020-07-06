505 Spicewood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Beautiful home with 4 bedrooms, formal dining, breakfast room, living room upstairs and downstairs. Staircase offers warm focal point to bedrooms and living space upstairs. Kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Appliances include an energy efficient gas range, built in microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Huge game room with wet bar! Master bathroom features separate vanities and one includes a sit down knee space. Large garden soaking tub and separate stand up glass shower and a large walk in closets with shelving for storage. Upstairs bonus room could be used as a media room. 2 car garage offer remote private parking to come to.