DeSoto, TX
505 Spicewood Drive
Last updated July 15 2019 at 7:11 PM

505 Spicewood Drive

505 Spicewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

505 Spicewood Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful home with 4 bedrooms, formal dining, breakfast room, living room upstairs and downstairs. Staircase offers warm focal point to bedrooms and living space upstairs. Kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Appliances include an energy efficient gas range, built in microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Huge game room with wet bar! Master bathroom features separate vanities and one includes a sit down knee space. Large garden soaking tub and separate stand up glass shower and a large walk in closets with shelving for storage. Upstairs bonus room could be used as a media room. 2 car garage offer remote private parking to come to.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Spicewood Drive have any available units?
505 Spicewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 Spicewood Drive have?
Some of 505 Spicewood Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Spicewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
505 Spicewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Spicewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 505 Spicewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 505 Spicewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 505 Spicewood Drive offers parking.
Does 505 Spicewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Spicewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Spicewood Drive have a pool?
No, 505 Spicewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 505 Spicewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 505 Spicewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Spicewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 Spicewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

