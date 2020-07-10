1141 Shadywood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Very large 3 Bdrm, 2.5 bath home with an office and good sized great room.. Back living area has gas fireplace and built in cabinets. Formal Living and Dining is located at the front of the home. The Kitchen has many cabinets and builtin microwave along with a stainless steel refrigerator. Ceramic tile in wet areas. 3 Skylights. The master bedroom is good size with open vanity. Walk In Closet. Rear Entry 2 Car Garage. Wood fenced yard with covered patio. Nice back yard with plenty of room. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 yrs.