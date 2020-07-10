All apartments in DeSoto
1141 Shadywood Lane

Location

1141 Shadywood Lane, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very large 3 Bdrm, 2.5 bath home with an office and good sized great room.. Back living area has gas fireplace and built in cabinets. Formal Living and Dining is located at the front of the home. The Kitchen has many cabinets and builtin microwave along with a stainless steel refrigerator. Ceramic tile in wet areas. 3 Skylights. The master bedroom is good size with open vanity. Walk In Closet. Rear Entry 2 Car Garage. Wood fenced yard with covered patio. Nice back yard with plenty of room. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 yrs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 Shadywood Lane have any available units?
1141 Shadywood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 1141 Shadywood Lane have?
Some of 1141 Shadywood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1141 Shadywood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1141 Shadywood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 Shadywood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1141 Shadywood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 1141 Shadywood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1141 Shadywood Lane offers parking.
Does 1141 Shadywood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 Shadywood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 Shadywood Lane have a pool?
No, 1141 Shadywood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1141 Shadywood Lane have accessible units?
No, 1141 Shadywood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 Shadywood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1141 Shadywood Lane has units with dishwashers.

