Amenities

patio / balcony pool table media room refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool table media room

Dogwood Estates is an INDEPENDENT SENIOR LIVING Community for 55+ adults. Built on the banks of beautiful Unicorn Lake, Dogwood Estates is an urban senior living community in Denton, less than an hour from the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Dogwood Estates celebrates leisure and social activities in the elegant library, billiards room, theater and restaurant style dinning. Multiple studio floor plans available. Rent starts at $2,049.00.