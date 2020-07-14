All apartments in Denton
Lights

1607 West Oak Street · (940) 291-2914
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1607 West Oak Street, Denton, TX 76201

Price and availability

VERIFIED 30 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1x1 - A

$925

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 604 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2x1 - A

$1,170

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lights.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
courtyard
dog park
roommate matching
Never pay for an expensive campus parking pass again! The UNT campus shines bright across the street from our front door. The Lights are also just one block from the best late-night spots on Fry Street. Put simply, we’ve got the best location in town. Now we turn the spotlight towards you – check out the best student housing Denton has to offer today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $150 per person
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee, $25 Guarantor Fee
Additional: Water Fee Max: $15/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Some breed restrictions apply. See leasing team for details.
Parking Details: Surface Lot: $20 (Parking Decal).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lights have any available units?
Lights offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $925 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,170. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does Lights have?
Some of Lights's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lights currently offering any rent specials?
Lights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lights pet-friendly?
Yes, Lights is pet friendly.
Does Lights offer parking?
Yes, Lights offers parking.
Does Lights have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lights have a pool?
Yes, Lights has a pool.
Does Lights have accessible units?
No, Lights does not have accessible units.
Does Lights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lights has units with dishwashers.
