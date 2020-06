Amenities

Experience the perks of campus living without living on campus! Double Tree Apartments is a perfect community for UNT students! Enjoy the benefits of having a wealth of knowledge directly outside your front door! These two story town homes include amenities such as central heat and air, dishwasher, fenced patio, washer and dryer included, permit parking, refrigerator included, and hardwood floors. Move in Specials: Half Off Deposit w/Guarantor or Approved Credit!



