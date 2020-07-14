All apartments in Denton
Denton, TX
Autumn Ridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:00 AM

Autumn Ridge

3401 Joyce Lane · (940) 310-3205
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3401 Joyce Lane, Denton, TX 76207

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B-2029 · Avail. Jul 17

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit C-1028 · Avail. now

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit E-2019 · Avail. now

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit H-1006 · Avail. Aug 31

$975

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 792 sqft

Unit C-1025 · Avail. Aug 9

$975

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 792 sqft

Unit F-2016 · Avail. now

$975

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 792 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Autumn Ridge.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
cable included
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
2 Bed / 1 Bath Apartment in North Denton - Prime Location: Modern, Freshly Renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in a prime location in north Denton. Quiet apartment complex with hard surface floors. This location is prime with close access to the UNT College of Engineering with quick access to Loop 288 and all of Denton. This unit is immaculate and like new. The unit has granite countertops, updated cabinetry and many other improvements. This one will go fast. Do not miss out.

(RLNE4222598)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200-$300 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Autumn Ridge have any available units?
Autumn Ridge has 9 units available starting at $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does Autumn Ridge have?
Some of Autumn Ridge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Autumn Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Autumn Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Autumn Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Autumn Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Autumn Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Autumn Ridge offers parking.
Does Autumn Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Autumn Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Autumn Ridge have a pool?
No, Autumn Ridge does not have a pool.
Does Autumn Ridge have accessible units?
No, Autumn Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Autumn Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Autumn Ridge has units with dishwashers.
