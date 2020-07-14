Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Autumn Ridge.
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
cable included
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
2 Bed / 1 Bath Apartment in North Denton - Prime Location: Modern, Freshly Renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in a prime location in north Denton. Quiet apartment complex with hard surface floors. This location is prime with close access to the UNT College of Engineering with quick access to Loop 288 and all of Denton. This unit is immaculate and like new. The unit has granite countertops, updated cabinetry and many other improvements. This one will go fast. Do not miss out.
(RLNE4222598)
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200-$300 up to 1 month rent based on credit