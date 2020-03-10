This cozy home in the sought-after quiet Country Lakes Estates is located in a cul-de-sac for peaceful living This 4 bedroom home has a well thought out floor plan with spacious living areas open to kitchen for your holiday gatherings. I think you will agree that it will be a great place to hang your hat and relax after a long day's work. Landlord pays HOA dues.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9804 Garden Court have any available units?
9804 Garden Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
What amenities does 9804 Garden Court have?
Some of 9804 Garden Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9804 Garden Court currently offering any rent specials?
9804 Garden Court is not currently offering any rent specials.