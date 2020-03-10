All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 2 2020 at 7:01 AM

9804 Garden Court

9804 Garden Court · No Longer Available
Location

9804 Garden Court, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
This cozy home in the sought-after quiet Country Lakes Estates is located in a cul-de-sac for peaceful living This 4 bedroom home has a well thought out floor plan with spacious living areas open to kitchen for your holiday gatherings. I think you will agree that it will be a great place to hang your hat and relax after a long day's work. Landlord pays HOA dues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9804 Garden Court have any available units?
9804 Garden Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9804 Garden Court have?
Some of 9804 Garden Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9804 Garden Court currently offering any rent specials?
9804 Garden Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9804 Garden Court pet-friendly?
No, 9804 Garden Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 9804 Garden Court offer parking?
No, 9804 Garden Court does not offer parking.
Does 9804 Garden Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9804 Garden Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9804 Garden Court have a pool?
No, 9804 Garden Court does not have a pool.
Does 9804 Garden Court have accessible units?
No, 9804 Garden Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9804 Garden Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9804 Garden Court has units with dishwashers.

