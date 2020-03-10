9804 Garden Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

This cozy home in the sought-after quiet Country Lakes Estates is located in a cul-de-sac for peaceful living This 4 bedroom home has a well thought out floor plan with spacious living areas open to kitchen for your holiday gatherings. I think you will agree that it will be a great place to hang your hat and relax after a long day's work. Landlord pays HOA dues.