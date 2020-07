Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This Augusta model is a 2BR, 2BA, 2 Gar, with den, at 1499SF backs south with an extended patio and a superior view of the 7th green and lake. Appliances included. Rent for 12-36 months. ROBSON RANCH IS AN ACTIVE RETIREMENT COMMUNITY and all amenities with exception of green fees are included.