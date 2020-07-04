9205 COMPTON Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage

This home sits on a gorgeous GOLF COURSE LOT overlooking the pond on 9th hole of North course. Great views of Wildhorse Grill and Clubhouse. Resort Style Living at its best in 2BR, 2BA, extended 2 car garage. Patio has ceiling fans and spans entire back of house. Estate kitchen with SS appliances, Granite counter-tops with tiled back-splash and raised breakfast.Master bath features a large tiled shower-seat, spacious closet, linen cabinet and enclosed water closet. Plantation shutters, 16 in ceramic tile throughout except bedrooms. Radiant barrier, floored attic.

6 MO. - 12 + MO. TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES AND LAWN CARE. PETS WILL BE CONSIDERED ON AN INDIVIDUAL BASIS.