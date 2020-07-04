All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 9205 COMPTON Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
9205 COMPTON Street
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:08 AM

9205 COMPTON Street

9205 Compton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9205 Compton Street, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This home sits on a gorgeous GOLF COURSE LOT overlooking the pond on 9th hole of North course. Great views of Wildhorse Grill and Clubhouse. Resort Style Living at its best in 2BR, 2BA, extended 2 car garage. Patio has ceiling fans and spans entire back of house. Estate kitchen with SS appliances, Granite counter-tops with tiled back-splash and raised breakfast.Master bath features a large tiled shower-seat, spacious closet, linen cabinet and enclosed water closet. Plantation shutters, 16 in ceramic tile throughout except bedrooms. Radiant barrier, floored attic.
6 MO. - 12 + MO. TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES AND LAWN CARE. PETS WILL BE CONSIDERED ON AN INDIVIDUAL BASIS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9205 COMPTON Street have any available units?
9205 COMPTON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9205 COMPTON Street have?
Some of 9205 COMPTON Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9205 COMPTON Street currently offering any rent specials?
9205 COMPTON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9205 COMPTON Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9205 COMPTON Street is pet friendly.
Does 9205 COMPTON Street offer parking?
Yes, 9205 COMPTON Street offers parking.
Does 9205 COMPTON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9205 COMPTON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9205 COMPTON Street have a pool?
No, 9205 COMPTON Street does not have a pool.
Does 9205 COMPTON Street have accessible units?
No, 9205 COMPTON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9205 COMPTON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9205 COMPTON Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas