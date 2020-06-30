All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

920 Beechwood Drive

920 Beechwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

920 Beechwood Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable Single Story 4-Bed 2-Bath in Denton! This property features a galley kitchen with breakfast bar, open layout to dining and large living room with cozy fireplace. Plenty of cabinets and counter space. Beautiful tile and wood laminate flooring throughout! Master suite includes his and her sinks and a walk-in closet. Exterior equally impressive with privacy fence and open patio. Great for entertaining! (refrigerator included) Desirable location with close access to major highways, UNT and TWU. Denton ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Beechwood Drive have any available units?
920 Beechwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 Beechwood Drive have?
Some of 920 Beechwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 Beechwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
920 Beechwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Beechwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 920 Beechwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 920 Beechwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 920 Beechwood Drive offers parking.
Does 920 Beechwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 Beechwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Beechwood Drive have a pool?
No, 920 Beechwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 920 Beechwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 920 Beechwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Beechwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 Beechwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

