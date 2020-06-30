920 Beechwood Drive

Amenities

Adorable Single Story 4-Bed 2-Bath in Denton! This property features a galley kitchen with breakfast bar, open layout to dining and large living room with cozy fireplace. Plenty of cabinets and counter space. Beautiful tile and wood laminate flooring throughout! Master suite includes his and her sinks and a walk-in closet. Exterior equally impressive with privacy fence and open patio. Great for entertaining! (refrigerator included) Desirable location with close access to major highways, UNT and TWU. Denton ISD.