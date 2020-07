Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court

This is a rare find! Located in central Denton close to TWU, UNT and downtown this vintage home is the perfect place for a small family or university students. The home is a 2 bedroom 1 bath home but has a large bonus room that could be used as a study or 3rd bedroom. Original hardwood floors, refreshed bathroom, new counter tops and a spectacular backyard make this house! A bonus is this home is located in the International Baccalaureate School Zone.