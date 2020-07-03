All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 917 Providence Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
917 Providence Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

917 Providence Street

917 Providence Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

917 Providence Street, Denton, TX 76205

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage . 2570 square feet! 1-story. Built in 1997. Lots of shelving and built-ins. Linen closet. Separate utility room. Washer and dryer hook-up. Central air conditioning. Central heat. Must sell or rent ASAP. Price Reduced. .Rent:OPTiON-A: $2,000 Rent per month. $2000 Deposit.$50 rental application fee per adult.BAD CREDiT OK. New paint. Neatly and tastefully landscaped. Quaint and family-oriented neighborhood. Buyer to verify Schools,SQFT and all info pertaining to this property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 Providence Street have any available units?
917 Providence Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 917 Providence Street have?
Some of 917 Providence Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 Providence Street currently offering any rent specials?
917 Providence Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Providence Street pet-friendly?
No, 917 Providence Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 917 Providence Street offer parking?
Yes, 917 Providence Street offers parking.
Does 917 Providence Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 917 Providence Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Providence Street have a pool?
No, 917 Providence Street does not have a pool.
Does 917 Providence Street have accessible units?
No, 917 Providence Street does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Providence Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 917 Providence Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas