917 Providence Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage . 2570 square feet! 1-story. Built in 1997. Lots of shelving and built-ins. Linen closet. Separate utility room. Washer and dryer hook-up. Central air conditioning. Central heat. Must sell or rent ASAP. Price Reduced. .Rent:OPTiON-A: $2,000 Rent per month. $2000 Deposit.$50 rental application fee per adult.BAD CREDiT OK. New paint. Neatly and tastefully landscaped. Quaint and family-oriented neighborhood. Buyer to verify Schools,SQFT and all info pertaining to this property