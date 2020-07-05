All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 917 Cole Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
917 Cole Avenue
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:50 PM

917 Cole Avenue

917 Cole Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

917 Cole Avenue, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
lovely 3-2-2 in quiet neighborhood. all engineered wood flooring throughout, tiled entry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 Cole Avenue have any available units?
917 Cole Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 917 Cole Avenue have?
Some of 917 Cole Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 Cole Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
917 Cole Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Cole Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 917 Cole Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 917 Cole Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 917 Cole Avenue offers parking.
Does 917 Cole Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 Cole Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Cole Avenue have a pool?
No, 917 Cole Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 917 Cole Avenue have accessible units?
No, 917 Cole Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Cole Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 917 Cole Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas