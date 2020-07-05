Rent Calculator
917 Cole Avenue
917 Cole Avenue
917 Cole Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
917 Cole Avenue, Denton, TX 76208
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
lovely 3-2-2 in quiet neighborhood. all engineered wood flooring throughout, tiled entry.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 917 Cole Avenue have any available units?
917 Cole Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 917 Cole Avenue have?
Some of 917 Cole Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 917 Cole Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
917 Cole Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Cole Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 917 Cole Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 917 Cole Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 917 Cole Avenue offers parking.
Does 917 Cole Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 Cole Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Cole Avenue have a pool?
No, 917 Cole Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 917 Cole Avenue have accessible units?
No, 917 Cole Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Cole Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 917 Cole Avenue has units with dishwashers.
