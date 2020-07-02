All apartments in Denton
915 W Collins St Unit B
915 W Collins St Unit B

915 W Collins St · No Longer Available
Location

915 W Collins St, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION!

-2 Blocks to I-35 to go to Dallas or Fort Worth.
-2 Blocks to University of North Texas (UNT)
-1 Mile to Texas Womans University (TWU)
-1/2 Mile to Fry St.
-3/4 Mile to The Square

ABOUT THE HOUSE:

This is a Duplex. This is a 1 Bedroom Unit. Your entrance is the back of the house with a private dedicated Entrance. Nice Back Yard. Charming unit of house with nice living room with wood type floors, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom.

VIDEO TOUR:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_3kYKZYbHnU

Copy and paste into your browser.

Text Kyle @ # 214-683-0653 to schedule a viewing. Move In ASAP, Dogs OK Cats OK with Pet Fee.

(RLNE4718714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

