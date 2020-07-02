915 W Collins St Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION!



-2 Blocks to I-35 to go to Dallas or Fort Worth.

-2 Blocks to University of North Texas (UNT)

-1 Mile to Texas Womans University (TWU)

-1/2 Mile to Fry St.

-3/4 Mile to The Square



ABOUT THE HOUSE:



This is a Duplex. This is a 1 Bedroom Unit. Your entrance is the back of the house with a private dedicated Entrance. Nice Back Yard. Charming unit of house with nice living room with wood type floors, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom.



VIDEO TOUR:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_3kYKZYbHnU



Copy and paste into your browser.



Text Kyle @ # 214-683-0653 to schedule a viewing. Move In ASAP, Dogs OK Cats OK with Pet Fee.



(RLNE4718714)