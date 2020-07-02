915 W Collins St Unit B

Amenities
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION!
-2 Blocks to I-35 to go to Dallas or Fort Worth.
-2 Blocks to University of North Texas (UNT)
-1 Mile to Texas Womans University (TWU)
-1/2 Mile to Fry St.
-3/4 Mile to The Square
ABOUT THE HOUSE:
This is a Duplex. This is a 1 Bedroom Unit. Your entrance is the back of the house with a private dedicated Entrance. Nice Back Yard. Charming unit of house with nice living room with wood type floors, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom.
VIDEO TOUR:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_3kYKZYbHnU
Copy and paste into your browser.
Text Kyle @ # 214-683-0653 to schedule a viewing. Move In ASAP, Dogs OK Cats OK with Pet Fee.
(RLNE4718714)