913 Oakland Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

WALKABLE to TWU and Denton Square! Nestled within huge pecan trees, this Mid-Century style duplex across from TWU and Quakertown Park is ready for you! High quality restoration complete w original wood floors, fresh paint, light fixtures, ceiling fans & more. Kitchen modernized with a breakfast bar, champagne bronze fixtures, large under-mount sink, quartz counters, open shelving and white appliances. Bathroom updated with champagne fixtures, subway tile & tile floors. Includes a full sized washer & dryer, private fenced yard, storage shed & onsite parking. Also walkable to library, public pool, restaurants, shops, bars, etc. Tons of storage. This place checks all the boxes! New window shades will be installed.