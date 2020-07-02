913 Oakland Street

Amenities
WALKABLE to TWU and Denton Square! Nestled within huge pecan trees, this Mid-Century style duplex across from TWU and Quakertown Park is ready for you! High quality restoration complete w original wood floors, fresh paint, light fixtures, ceiling fans & more. Kitchen modernized with a breakfast bar, champagne bronze fixtures, large under-mount sink, quartz counters, open shelving and white appliances. Bathroom updated with champagne fixtures, subway tile & tile floors. Includes a full sized washer & dryer, private fenced yard, storage shed & onsite parking. Also walkable to library, public pool, restaurants, shops, bars, etc. Tons of storage. This place checks all the boxes! New window shades will be installed.