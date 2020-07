Amenities

Charmingly updated and Move-In ready home in Robson Ranch! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has no back neighbors! Open concept living and kitchen with granite counters and brand new stainless steel appliances . Flex room located right off the living room, could be an office, dining room, or study. Covered back patio looks out at a greenbelt! Neighborhood features indoor and outdoor pool, clubhouse, golf course, and more!