Amenities

hardwood floors parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking

PRICE REDUCTION!!! Move in Ready home in highly sought after Ryan Ranch Estates!!! This house features an open layout, new designer paint colors, new wood floors, study with double French doors, within walking distance of nature trails and city park. Zoned for popular Guyer High School. This is a GREAT home that is ready to be leased! Schedule a showing today!