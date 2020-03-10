905 Brittany Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven range recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

? Nice-N-Updated 3-2-2 Home 4 Rent in Denton! ? - Property Id: 184203



NEWLY UPDATED WHOLE HOUSE FLOORING with Wood Plank Porcelain FLOORING & CARPET + PAINT - THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST ! - It is great home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Enjoy the freedom of renting a home with low maintenance while living in a great neighborhood! This home is managed and maintained by the owner. You deserve single family living at its best! It was custom built in 1994 featuring an excellent open floor plan and very clean. 2 car garage with walk-in utility room and generously sized 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with 1,316 sq/ft of living space. Nicely fenced backyard with great curb appeal. Great access to schools, shopping, entertainment and employment centers. 12 month lease available. CALL SCOTT TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING!

