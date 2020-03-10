All apartments in Denton
905 Brittany Dr

905 Brittany Drive · No Longer Available
Location

905 Brittany Drive, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
? Nice-N-Updated 3-2-2 Home 4 Rent in Denton! ? - Property Id: 184203

NEWLY UPDATED WHOLE HOUSE FLOORING with Wood Plank Porcelain FLOORING & CARPET + PAINT - THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST ! - It is great home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Enjoy the freedom of renting a home with low maintenance while living in a great neighborhood! This home is managed and maintained by the owner. You deserve single family living at its best! It was custom built in 1994 featuring an excellent open floor plan and very clean. 2 car garage with walk-in utility room and generously sized 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with 1,316 sq/ft of living space. Nicely fenced backyard with great curb appeal. Great access to schools, shopping, entertainment and employment centers. 12 month lease available. CALL SCOTT TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/184203
Property Id 184203

(RLNE5521915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Brittany Dr have any available units?
905 Brittany Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 Brittany Dr have?
Some of 905 Brittany Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Brittany Dr currently offering any rent specials?
905 Brittany Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Brittany Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 Brittany Dr is pet friendly.
Does 905 Brittany Dr offer parking?
Yes, 905 Brittany Dr offers parking.
Does 905 Brittany Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Brittany Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Brittany Dr have a pool?
No, 905 Brittany Dr does not have a pool.
Does 905 Brittany Dr have accessible units?
No, 905 Brittany Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Brittany Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 Brittany Dr has units with dishwashers.

