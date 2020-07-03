All apartments in Denton
904 W Congress Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

904 W Congress Street

904 W Congress St · No Longer Available
Location

904 W Congress St, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available now. 2 bed 1 bath garage apartment. Access to single garage for storage. Washer dryer hookups in garage. Small backyard area is for tenant use but is not completely fenced. Tenant pays utilities and yard care. Pets will be considered on case by case basis. If approved non-refundable pet fee of $300 required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
fee: 300
Parking Details: Street.

