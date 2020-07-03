Available now. 2 bed 1 bath garage apartment. Access to single garage for storage. Washer dryer hookups in garage. Small backyard area is for tenant use but is not completely fenced. Tenant pays utilities and yard care. Pets will be considered on case by case basis. If approved non-refundable pet fee of $300 required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
fee: 300
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 904 W Congress Street have any available units?
904 W Congress Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 904 W Congress Street have?
Some of 904 W Congress Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 W Congress Street currently offering any rent specials?
904 W Congress Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 W Congress Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 904 W Congress Street is pet friendly.
Does 904 W Congress Street offer parking?
Yes, 904 W Congress Street offers parking.
Does 904 W Congress Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 W Congress Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 W Congress Street have a pool?
No, 904 W Congress Street does not have a pool.
Does 904 W Congress Street have accessible units?
No, 904 W Congress Street does not have accessible units.
Does 904 W Congress Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 W Congress Street does not have units with dishwashers.
