902 Denton Street

Amenities

hardwood floors parking oven refrigerator

This vintage property is perfect for a single person, or couple. A cozy duplex that is walking distance to the square, and close to UNT and TWU. Has wooden floors and refurbished subway tile showers in bathroom. House has a living room, separate bedroom, full bathroom, a dining area, and a kitchen. All exterior windows have been replaced. Small backyard is fenced in. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant needs to verify information. Home has been cleaned. We will be painting it and our make ready handyman will be going through to fix items.