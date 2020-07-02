All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 902 Denton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
902 Denton Street
Last updated March 25 2020 at 10:29 PM

902 Denton Street

902 Denton St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

902 Denton St, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This vintage property is perfect for a single person, or couple. A cozy duplex that is walking distance to the square, and close to UNT and TWU. Has wooden floors and refurbished subway tile showers in bathroom. House has a living room, separate bedroom, full bathroom, a dining area, and a kitchen. All exterior windows have been replaced. Small backyard is fenced in. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant needs to verify information. Home has been cleaned. We will be painting it and our make ready handyman will be going through to fix items.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Denton Street have any available units?
902 Denton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 Denton Street have?
Some of 902 Denton Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Denton Street currently offering any rent specials?
902 Denton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Denton Street pet-friendly?
No, 902 Denton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 902 Denton Street offer parking?
Yes, 902 Denton Street offers parking.
Does 902 Denton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 Denton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Denton Street have a pool?
No, 902 Denton Street does not have a pool.
Does 902 Denton Street have accessible units?
No, 902 Denton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Denton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 Denton Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas