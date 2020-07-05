8812 Crestview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Come enjoy the active adult lifestyle of Robson Ranch. This is an executive home on the golf course with a view of a lake and the distant lights of Denton. This home features a separate casita which can be used as a bedroom, office, man cave, she shed, etc. The great room-kitchen-dining area is perfect for family and large gatherings. This age restricted community has a myriad of activities, events and clubs, just waiting for your involvement. There is always something to do at Robson Ranch. This community is for adults over 40 and children over 19 living with their parents.

Buyers and buyers' agent responsible for verifying room dimensions and square footage