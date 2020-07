Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This charming home is sure to be the home for you. Tall ceilings, all appliances included, dining space perfect for a family dinner and open living room space. All bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor, master bedroom provides lots of light through the bright windows. Backyard is secluded and allows for privacy and the perfect hangout. This home is in close proximity to shopping, food and much more.