8001 Woodcreek Circle

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities gym game room parking garage

Charming country cottage on heavily treed corner lot on a quiet cul de sac adjacent to DCC golfcourse. Home features 2 master suites,living area with built in cabinets and see through wood burning fireplace with custom mantel. Kitchen features tile countertops,island with granite top and breakfast bar open to the dining area.Downstairs master is a true flex room with outside entrance and private bath would make a wonderful formal dining or gameroom. Upstairs Master suite has adjacent sitting room.Outstanding views from the balcony,access from all three upstairs bedrooms overlooking picturesque backyard with expansive patio and water feature. Outbuilding can serve as home office,workout room.RV parking,50 amp.