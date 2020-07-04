All apartments in Denton
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:05 PM

7308 Riverchase Trail

7308 Riverchase Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7308 Riverchase Trail, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Immaculate house with open floor plan. Study with French door. Kitchen with skylight, lots of natural light throughout the house. Large living room, spacious open kitchen, cabinetry with ample storage space! Close to park and greenbelt. Convenient location! Must See! Don’t miss this great opportunity to have it as your sweet home!
[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing] Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing for more information and click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7308 Riverchase Trail have any available units?
7308 Riverchase Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 7308 Riverchase Trail have?
Some of 7308 Riverchase Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7308 Riverchase Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7308 Riverchase Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7308 Riverchase Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7308 Riverchase Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 7308 Riverchase Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7308 Riverchase Trail offers parking.
Does 7308 Riverchase Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7308 Riverchase Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7308 Riverchase Trail have a pool?
No, 7308 Riverchase Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7308 Riverchase Trail have accessible units?
No, 7308 Riverchase Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7308 Riverchase Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7308 Riverchase Trail has units with dishwashers.

