Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

LEASE THIS PROPERTY TODAY! Both bathrooms were remodeled, as well as laminate flooring, carpet, and paint. Back patio is tiled, with wood and stone posts, making outside entertainment enjoyable! The garage conversion gives you another living area for a great study or bonus room. Kitchen has a beautiful backsplash. Large fenced yard on a corner lot gives you almost a quarter acre!