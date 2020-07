Amenities

pet friendly parking oven

Unit Amenities oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Come see this cozy little duplex unit in Denton!1 bedroom 1 bath home perfect for student wanting to stay local to school. All information to be verified by agent. Application fee $65 per adult. One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit if applicable, Accidental Damage Coverage: $20 per month (waived with proof of adequate Renter's Insurance)