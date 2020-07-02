704 Windfields Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters Property Amenities parking garage

3 bed 2 bath 2 blocks north of TWU. Convenient to UNT and all of North Denton's amenities. Quiet family neighborhood. Roof, water heater and central heat and air recent, garage door opener, sprinkler system, wood burning fire place, fresh paint, new granite, new fixtures, new doors. Strickland, Ginnings, and Denton High School. Shows as new. Be in your new home for the holidays! Minimum one year lease with first and last month's rent. Will owner finance at $235,000 purchase price with 20% down, interest rate commensurate on creditworthiness