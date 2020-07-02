All apartments in Denton
704 Windfields Street
704 Windfields Street

704 Windfields Street · No Longer Available
Location

704 Windfields Street, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bed 2 bath 2 blocks north of TWU. Convenient to UNT and all of North Denton's amenities. Quiet family neighborhood. Roof, water heater and central heat and air recent, garage door opener, sprinkler system, wood burning fire place, fresh paint, new granite, new fixtures, new doors. Strickland, Ginnings, and Denton High School. Shows as new. Be in your new home for the holidays! Minimum one year lease with first and last month's rent. Will owner finance at $235,000 purchase price with 20% down, interest rate commensurate on creditworthiness

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

