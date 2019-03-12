614 E College Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Darling cottage in super location! Great location. Adjacent to TWU and only a mile from downtown Denton. Shared back yard and shared utilities (check out the “tiny house” in the back) account for the lower rental price. Finishing up renovation project with a bathroom overhaul. Lawn care included. Pets considered with restrictions on breed and size.