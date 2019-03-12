Darling cottage in super location! Great location. Adjacent to TWU and only a mile from downtown Denton. Shared back yard and shared utilities (check out the “tiny house” in the back) account for the lower rental price. Finishing up renovation project with a bathroom overhaul. Lawn care included. Pets considered with restrictions on breed and size.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 614 E College Street have any available units?
614 E College Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 614 E College Street have?
Some of 614 E College Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 E College Street currently offering any rent specials?
614 E College Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 E College Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 614 E College Street is pet friendly.
Does 614 E College Street offer parking?
No, 614 E College Street does not offer parking.
Does 614 E College Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 E College Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 E College Street have a pool?
No, 614 E College Street does not have a pool.
Does 614 E College Street have accessible units?
No, 614 E College Street does not have accessible units.
Does 614 E College Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 614 E College Street does not have units with dishwashers.
