Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Completely remodeled unit. Seats three blocks from the Denton square and two blocks from UNT. This home has great natural lighting that reflects into the home, tall ceilings and new flooring all around the unit. Gorgeous unit in a great location and completely remodeled at a fantastic price. Please do not disturb the tenant of the unit in front. OWNER PAYS FOR WATER AND LANDSCAPING

608#B IT IS ATTACHED TO THE FRONT UNIT BUT IS IN THE BACK OF THE PROPERTY