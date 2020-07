Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great Opportunity! Owner Finance! Or Lease. This is a beautiful two story house featuring elegance in every room, lots of kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops, kitchen island! Spacious family room by the kitchen...ceramic tile, and hardwood floors...Big master bedroom. This home has a lot to offer. Also great community pool! For information regarding the Owner finance terms, please call agent.