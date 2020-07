Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park parking pool garage

Immaculate home in desirable Country Lakes community. 4 bedroom home PLUS a study! Large kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances opens to the dining area and bright living room. Home boasts gorgeous hand-scraped hardwood floors. The Master bedroom has an en suite bath with a garden tub and a separate shower. Backyard has covered patio. Take advantage of the clubhouse, dog park, walking trails and beautiful community pool!