All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 5424 Dolores Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
5424 Dolores Place
Last updated October 17 2019 at 8:45 AM

5424 Dolores Place

5424 Dolores Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5424 Dolores Place, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Move-in ready town house for lease in the Villages of Carmel of Denton. This attractive complex is close to I-35, the University of North Texas, Texas Woman’s University, Denton Regional and DCTA train station. Open first floor with large kitchen island, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances including new microwave, living and dining area and half bath. Roomy 3 bedroom and 2 baths upstairs. Like new, built in 2014, and includes new flooring, carpet, paint and blinds. Short term leasing is negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5424 Dolores Place have any available units?
5424 Dolores Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5424 Dolores Place have?
Some of 5424 Dolores Place's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5424 Dolores Place currently offering any rent specials?
5424 Dolores Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5424 Dolores Place pet-friendly?
No, 5424 Dolores Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 5424 Dolores Place offer parking?
Yes, 5424 Dolores Place offers parking.
Does 5424 Dolores Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5424 Dolores Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5424 Dolores Place have a pool?
No, 5424 Dolores Place does not have a pool.
Does 5424 Dolores Place have accessible units?
No, 5424 Dolores Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5424 Dolores Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5424 Dolores Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas