5424 Dolores Place

Move-in ready town house for lease in the Villages of Carmel of Denton. This attractive complex is close to I-35, the University of North Texas, Texas Woman’s University, Denton Regional and DCTA train station. Open first floor with large kitchen island, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances including new microwave, living and dining area and half bath. Roomy 3 bedroom and 2 baths upstairs. Like new, built in 2014, and includes new flooring, carpet, paint and blinds. Short term leasing is negotiable.