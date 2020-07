Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Light Bright 2 Story 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome! - Light Bright 2 Story 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome! Walk into this wonderful end unit with open living area that has tons of windows! Enjoy the Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appl, pantry, 42 in cabinets and more. Split bedroom design. Private Master suite is downstairs and includes walk in closet. Both guest bedrooms are located upstairs along with full bath. Great location, just minutes from 35E and Lewisville Lake



